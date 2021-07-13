Vicente Guaita and co will be sporting the green PUMA outfit between the sticks at Selhurst Park this season, which you can purchase now online and in club stores from Friday.
With the new Premier League season just around the corner, Palace have released their brand new goalkeeper kits – available to shop online NOW.
The away shirt features a stylish pink design, which could make its first competitive appearance at Stamford Bridge in Palace’s pre-season opener against Chelsea on Saturday, August 14th.
Guaita kept eight clean sheets across the last campaign, winning both the Player of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season awards.
He and Jack Butland are joined by Remi Matthews as Palace’s goalkeeping cohort for the upcoming season.
