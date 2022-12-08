All our Christmas classics are 30% off, meaning you can grab some bargains in time for the big day itself.

Why not ramp up the family entertainment with our collection of board games: put a Palace spin on Monopoly, Guess Who and Connect 4 all at a huge discount – or test your knowledge with Top Trumps.

Or bring some Christmas spirit to the office with our Palace Christmas jumpers, as modelled by Malcolm Ebiowei and Ebere Eze as they got into the mood for the season. It it represents the perfect early Christmas gift, or a chance to treat yourself before the festivities begin.

With the new year fast approaching, get ready for 2023 with our Palace Annual or Official Calendar – and decorate the house with our collection of mugs, gift wraps and baubles.

For all the best offers and the very best discounts, click HERE.