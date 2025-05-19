Crystal Palace’s first-ever major trophy arrived on a Saturday evening for the ages – a 1-0 win over Manchester City beneath the Wembley Stadium arch which will be remembered from generation to generation, captured forever.

Luckily we’re getting everything you need to commemorate such an occasion: from souvenir winners t-shirts to hoodies, special scarves, caps and bucket hats… all perfect for wearing on a European tour, we might suggest.

There’s never been a better time to show that you are South London and Proud – so head over to shop.cpfc.co.uk now to put in your pre-orders.

Click below to pre-order from our Winners collection.