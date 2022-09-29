Supporters who pre-ordered a third kit have had their order/s shipped this week and those who pre-ordered a home kit will have theirs shipped by Wednesday, 5th October.

Those fans wishing to purchase in any of our Club Shops (Bromley, Croydon and Selhurst) will be able to pick up a third kit from the Chelsea home match (October 1st) and a home kit from Leeds onwards (October 9th). Alternatively, you can shop online here.

We would like to thank supporters for their patience in awaiting deliveries.