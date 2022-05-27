Season Tickets are open for renewal to 21/22 holders now at early bird pricing until May 31st. The prices will then increase, and on June 23rd supporters on our waiting list can purchase their Season Tickets. From June 29th, subject to availability, 22/23 Season Tickets will go on general sale.
For just £50 on top of their Season Ticket price, Season Ticket+ holders get:
- The ability to share their Season Ticket for specific games with a select group of supporters via your online account
- A Palace TV+ subscription for the 22/23 season – with live broadcasts of selected pre-season matches and Academy matches
- 10% off all purchases in the Club Shop
- An additional 250 Loyalty Points (on top of your 500 for the Season Ticket)
- Welcome pack including a reusable drinks bottle, badge and key ring
- No booking fees on any ticket order
- Special edition design of your digital Season Ticket
More benefits found below: