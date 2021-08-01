E-tickets can be scanned at the turnstile on your smartphone or printed if you prefer. If you print your e-tickets, please use the fold lines and keep the ticket dry.

Mobile Season Ticket downloads will resume after the Leicester City game.

We strongly encourage supporters to arrive in good time on Sunday – turnstiles will be open from midday. If Season Ticket holders require support relating to their ticket on matchday, the Box Office (inside the Club Shop) is open from 9am on Sunday and reprint stations circled below will be open from midday, and we will arrange a ticket for you.