So why not come along to the club you support and have the vaccination at Selhurst Park? It can be your first appointment or your second dose – as long as eight weeks have passed since the first – and if it is more convenient, there are many other clinics in south-west London to visit.

Both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are available at the NHS’ Selhurst Park vaccination centre and it is open 8am to 7pm every day until Monday 19th July 2021.

Let your friends and family know about this walk-in clinic too by resharing here. People eligible for vaccination can also log on to the national booking service here.

So whoever you are, wherever you live, if you are aged 18 or older please come forward to have a safe, effective vaccine that represents the best way out of this pandemic and offers the best defence against COVID-19 as you get back to doing all the things you love – whether that is watching sport in a packed stadium, going to a club or even returning to the office.

Further details about the Selhurst Park vaccination centre and all the other walk-in and pop-up clinics in south west London can be found here.