From those who first kicked a ball professionally for Palace to today’s players – Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke – who fight to keep the side at the top of English football, showcasing the greatest talents in the Premier League every other Saturday.

Johnny Byrne and Don Rogers displayed their ability on the cut turf of yesteryear, Darren Ambrose launched free-kick after free-kick to keep the club afloat and today Patrick Vieira’s men dazzle their way as light as a feather across pristine grass.

This summer, you have the chance to make your own memories on the legendary hallowed turf sitting at the heart of south London.

Play on the pitch

Full Premier League-style matchday - including qualified match officials, walk out music (e.g. the Champions League theme tune), stadium PA for team announcements and company/team branding on the big screen

Go behind the scenes with use of both dressing rooms, showers and referees' room

Bar and concessions stands open for spectators (minimum numbers apply)

Premier League ball for 90 minute matches

On-site first aid

Use of floodlights for evening kick-offs

Available dates are between Tuesday, 24th May and Sunday, 5th June.