Phil joined the club in 1996 after a career in both professional football and American football and led Palace through two periods of administration in 1999 and 2010, as well as experiencing relegation twice and promotion to the top-flight three times.

He became the longest-serving Premier League CEO and was a member of the FA Council, representing the Premier League, and sat on the FA’s Professional Game Board.

After a short break, Phil will now be engaged by the club as a part-time consultant.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Phil for his outstanding contribution to the club for well over two decades. He has been a fixture at Selhurst Park for as long as any of us can remember and has always put the club’s interests first. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his loyalty to the club, even at the most challenging periods in its history, and we have benefited greatly from his experience.

"I am delighted that we will be able to work with Phil in his forthcoming consultancy role as we embark on several significant projects that will shape the club’s future.”

Phil Alexander said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as Chief Executive of Crystal Palace for 26 years. I am proud of all the club has achieved during my time at Selhurst Park, from the tumultuous early days, when our survival was under threat, to our status today as a respected, long-established Premier League club, known for its community values and real connection to its supporter base.

"I want to thank all my colleagues who have helped me over the years, the sponsors that have been so supportive and the fans, who make Crystal Palace a unique club. I look forward to continuing my association with the club in a part-time capacity alongside any new opportunities."