"Premier League Shareholders met today and discussed a range of matters.

"Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.

"It was also confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1st September in line with other European leagues."

Patrick Vieira discussed the prospect of allowing five substitutions in his pre-Arsenal press conference, saying: "A decision like that there is always good and bad about it. The positive side of having five substitutes is about how you will manage the last 20-25 minutes of the game.

"When you can change five this is positive. When you look at other side five changes is 50% of outfield players, so that is a lot of rotation. That for me is the negative side: 10 outfield players and five subs is a lot for a game of football."