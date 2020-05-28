As announced last week, supporters who have purchased home or away match tickets for the remaining games of the 2019/20 season can choose to receive a full refund, or instead transfer the funds to the club’s Academy development project or donate to Palace for Life Foundation.

Details for 19/20 Season Ticket holders will follow in the coming days.

We have added a number of benefits for supporters who select the option of contributing to the club’s Academy development project, and they will become an Academy Founder Member by doing so.

For match ticket holders who have purchased between one to three tickets for forthcoming games that will be played behind closed doors, and choose the Academy option, they will receive the following benefits:

A 'first look' tour of the new Academy site, for two people. Specific dates will be offered

An Under-23 general admission Season Ticket for games next season

Your name on a wall in the Academy reception

A limited-edition pin badge

For match ticket holders who have purchased four tickets or more for forthcoming games to be played behind closed doors, and choose the Academy option, they will receive the following benefits:

An invitation to watch a first-team training session, a signing session, and tour of the site. Specific dates will be offered. One person only

A 'first look' tour of the new Academy site, for two people. Specific dates will be offered

An Under-23 general admission Season Ticket for games next season

Your name on a wall in the Academy reception

A limited edition pin badge

T&Cs apply, and are listed in full on tickets.cpfc.co.uk.

The refund/redistribution of funds process will require each supporter to log-in to their Palace Account and select the option they wish. Refunds will be processed within 28 days. If match tickets holders do not select an option ‪before 23:59 BST on 5 June 2020, the money will be put towards the Academy development project. This does not affect your consumer statutory rights. Should you wish to receive a refund ‪after 5 June 2020, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk in order for your request to be considered.

Thank you for your continued support.

Please note, if you have already selected the Academy option you will receive the above benefits and become an Academy Founder Member automatically.