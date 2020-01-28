To take an active role on the terraces and give yourself the best possible chance of being part of the famous atmosphere, make sure you purchase a Membership for access to tickets as well as other great benefits.

Tickets for all of Selhurst Park’s remaining Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season have now been released, with Gold and Junior Gold Members having a 72-hour priority window.

The fixture dates are as follows:

Watford: Sat 7 Mar, 3pm

Burnley: Sat 4 Apr, 3pm

Chelsea: Sat 18 Apr, 3pm (100+ Loyalty Points required)

Manchester United: Sat 2 May, 3pm (100+ Loyalty Points required)

Tottenham Hotspur: Sun 17 May, 3pm (100+ Loyalty Points required)

Please note that all fixtures are subject to change until the broadcasters have made their selections.

Tickets for the above games went on sale to Gold Members first – as per their 72-hour early access perk. Once that period has passed (Friday 31st January at 10am), all remaining Members and Season Ticket holders will have access to the tickets for the final five Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park.

Please note that supporters will require at least 100 Loyalty Points for the games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Click here to find out more about our Memberships and join today!

Alternatively, if you can't wait until Watford visit on the 7th March to get your Selhurst Park fix then become a Member today for ticket access to Arsenal, Southampton, Sheffield United and Newcastle United.