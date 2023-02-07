Match Details
All times are UK time.
Aston Villa (A):
- Saturday, 4th March
- 15:00
- Premier League
- Villa Park
Arsenal (A):
- Sunday, 19th March
- 14:00
- Premier League
- Emirates Stadium
Ticket Details
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
Tickets are initially limited to one ticket per person until the final sales phase.
Sales phases
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Wednesday, 8th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 9th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 10th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 13th February: Season Ticket+ Holders
- Tuesday, 14th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Wednesday, 15th February: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)
Please note that all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.
Tickets will be available to purchase online here.
Prices (Aston Villa)
Standard GA:
- Adults: £30
- Seniors (over 66): £29.50
- Under-21s: £29.50
- Under-18s: £20
- Under-14s: £12
Disabled Pricing:
- Adults: £30
- Seniors (over 66): £26.50
- Under-21s: £26.50
- Under-18s: £17.50
- Under-14s: £10.50
Prices are £1 off for restricted view tickets.
Prices (Arsenal)
- Adults: £30
- Seniors (65+): £16.50
- Under-21s: £16.50
- Under-16s: £10
Disabled Supporters tickets are priced at £18.50 for adults, and the relevant age category for concessions.
Coach Travel
Aston Villa:
Coach travel costs £35 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 09:00 GMT.
Arsenal:
Coach travel costs £20 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 10:30 GMT.