Match Details

All times are UK time.

Aston Villa (A):

Saturday, 4th March

15:00

Premier League

Villa Park

Arsenal (A):

Sunday, 19th March

14:00

Premier League

Emirates Stadium

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Tickets are initially limited to one ticket per person until the final sales phase.

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 8th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday, 9th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 10th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 13th February: Season Ticket+ Holders

Tuesday, 14th February: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Wednesday, 15th February: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)

Please note that all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here.

Prices (Aston Villa)

Standard GA:

Adults: £30

Seniors (over 66): £29.50

Under-21s: £29.50

Under-18s: £20

Under-14s: £12

Disabled Pricing:

Adults: £30

Seniors (over 66): £26.50

Under-21s: £26.50

Under-18s: £17.50

Under-14s: £10.50

Prices are £1 off for restricted view tickets.

Prices (Arsenal)

Adults: £30

Seniors (65+): £16.50

Under-21s: £16.50

Under-16s: £10

Disabled Supporters tickets are priced at £18.50 for adults, and the relevant age category for concessions.

Coach Travel

Aston Villa:

Coach travel costs £35 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 09:00 GMT.

Arsenal:

Coach travel costs £20 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 10:30 GMT.