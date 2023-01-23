The Eagles and the Bees have split the points in all three of their Premier League encounters thus far but, buoyed by encouraging recent results, Palace will be hoping for victory at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time (GMT).

Saturday, 18th February

15:00 GMT

Premier League

Brentford Community Stadium

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

24th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

25th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

26th January: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 6,000+ Loyalty Points

27th January: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

If tickets remain after this point, more sales phases will be released.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here.

Prices

Adults: £30

Seniors (65+): £25

Under-25s: £25

Under-18s: £10

Coach Travel

Coach travel costs £20 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 11:30 GMT.