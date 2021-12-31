The huge clash with Brighton takes place on Friday, 14th January (20:00 GMT), with qualifying Season Ticket holders and Members eligible to join the waiting list HERE.

Please note: As with previous years all ticket purchasers' names will be written on the ticket and an ID check will be made at The Amex by stewards. Supporters must have their Season Ticket or Member Card/NFC Season Ticket registered on their phone or Photo ID.

Coach travel to the match is available at the price of £21, departing Selhurst Park at 16:30.