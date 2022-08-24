The game takes place at the Amex stadium on Saturday, 17th September at 15:00 as Palace try to continue their recent success on the south coast, winning two and drawing one of their last three.

The away end will be packed as tickets sold out within a day. If you missed out, you can join the waiting list here.

Supporters should note enhanced security measures are in place for this game and must be adhered to to ensure entry to the stadium.

Must read: enhanced security measures

Supporters who have been allocated a ticket will have their name written on the ticket. Supporters must have either their digital Season Ticket (or card) or digital Membership card, or photo ID that matches the name on your ticket.

Once a ticket has been allocated to a supporter, we are unable to change the name on it.

Please only purchase a ticket if you can attend.

Match details

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 17th September

15:00

Amex stadium

Coach travel

Cost: £25

Departs Selhurst Park at 11:30am.

Coach travel can be purchased here.