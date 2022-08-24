The game takes place at the Amex stadium on Saturday, 17th September at 15:00 as Palace try to continue their recent success on the south coast, winning two and drawing one of their last three.

Supporters should note enhanced security measures are in place for this game and must be adhered to to ensure entry to the stadium.

Must read: enhanced security measures

Supporters who have been allocated a ticket will have their name written on the ticket. Supporters must have either their digital Season Ticket (or card) or digital Membership card, or photo ID that matches the name on your ticket.

Once a ticket has been allocated to a supporter, we are unable to change the name on it.

Please only purchase a ticket if you can attend.

Match details

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 17th September

15:00

Amex stadium

Ticket details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number

Thursday, 25th August: Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,500+ loyalty points (tickets are available online-only from 10:00, and via all other methods from 14:00)

Friday, 26th August: Season Ticket holders and Members with 4,000+ loyalty points (tickets are available online-only from 10:00, and via all other methods from 14:00)

Monday, 29th August: Season Ticket holders and Members with 2,000 loyalty points (tickets are available online-only from 10:00, and via all other methods from 10am on Tuesday 30th)

Wednesday, 31st August: Season Ticket holders and Members with no loyalty points required (tickets are available online-only from 10:00, and via all other methods from 14:00)

Prices

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £26

Under-21s: £26

Under-18s: £18

Coach travel

Cost: £25

Departs Selhurst Park at 11:30am.

Coach travel can be purchased here.