Tickets cost £30 for adults, with full pricing also shown below.

Please note, we are aware of an issue regarding Loyalty Points and apologise for the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate and resolve the issue. If you have any questions, please contact the Box Office via email on BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk.

Match details

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Turf Moor

Premier League

Saturday, 20th November

15:00 GMT

Sales phases

Only one ticket is available per Client Reference Number until Friday 5th, if tickets remain on sale by that date.

Monday 1st, 10am: Season Ticket holders/Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday 2nd, 10am: Season Ticket holders/Members with 4,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday 3rd, 10am: Season Ticket holders (no Loyalty Points requirement)

Thursday 4th, 10am: Members (no Loyalty Points requirement)

Friday 5th, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members can buy two tickets per Client Reference Number

Prices

General admission and accessible seating prices are the same.

Adult: £30

Senior (over-65): £22.50

Under-23: £21

Under-17: £15

Coach travel

Coaches will depart Selhurst Park at 7am, and seats cost £30. You can buy yours via the ticketing site by clicking here.