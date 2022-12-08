The game sees Palace head across the capital to play the third London team in five games after the Premier League’s restart. Patrick Vieira’s men will be hoping to avenge for a narrow defeat last time out in SE25.

Find out full ticketing information below.

Match details

Chelsea v Palace

Sunday, 15th January

14:00 GMT

Stamford Bridge

Ticket details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Friday 9th: Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,000+ loyalty points

Monday 12th: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ loyalty points

Tuesday 13th: Season Ticket holders and Members with 3,000+ loyalty points

Tuesday 13th – 17:30: Season Ticket+ holders regardless of points (online only)

Wednesday 14th – 09:00: Season Ticket+ holders regardless of points (via all methods)

Wednesday 14th: Season Ticket holders and Members no loyalty points required

Thursday 15th: Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase two tickets per person (or one extra ticket if already purchased)

All sales phases are subject to availability

Prices

Adult: £30

Seniors (Over-65s): £23.50

Juniors (under-20s): £23.50

Coach travel

Coach travel costs £20 and departs Selhurst Park at 10:45.

Tickets will be available here.