This match is a Category B match, with all Paid Members and Season Ticket Holders being able to book up to four tickets each.

In the build-up to Black Friday we are offering fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for the match against Stoke City without needing a Paid Membership. Take advantage now so not to miss out.

Tickets are available to book online, by calling the Ticket Line on 08712 00 00 71, or in person at the Box Office.

Memberships are still available to book.

Ticket prices are shown below for this match:-

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £38.00 £26.00 £19.00 Stephenson's Lounge £40.00 £29.00 £19.00 Holmesdale Lower £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Holmesdale Upper £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Arthur Wait £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £27.00 £19.00 £13.50 Gallery £38.00 £26.00 N/



*Concession pricing applies to all adults aged 18-21, over 65’s, disabled supporters, and full time students (with a valid NUS card)