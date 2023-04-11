Tickets against Bournemouth will be priced as Category C, while tickets against Nottingham Forest will be priced as Category B.

All supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase match tickets. You can purchase Memberships here, starting from as little as £10.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets as one of several benefits included in their packages.

Once each fixture is sold out, Season Ticket holders have the option to resell their match ticket by following the steps listed here.