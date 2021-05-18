The technology is known as ‘NFC’ (which stands for Near Field Communication), and essentially allows users to gain entry with their device from a short distance – much like when paying for goods using Apple Pay or Android Pay on a phone or for flight or rail tickets.

Supporters are able to select ‘Contactless (NFC) Ticket’ during the checkout process for Palace v Arsenal or Palace U23 v Sunderland U23s, and will be in place for next season.

Then on matchday, with just a tap of your device at the Selhurst turnstiles, you’ll be able to enter the stadium with ease.

