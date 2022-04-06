The game kicks-off at 19:00 BST on Monday, 9th May at Selhurst and sees Palace try to cap a strong season by pushing up to sixth against the bottom-placed Rams.
We're encouraging supporters to head down and back the lads as they see out their first Premier League 2 campaign, with fantastic crowds turning up for previous Academy matches in SE25.
Palace v Derby U23s
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- Premier League 2
- Tickets available here
Ticket details
Supporters can purchase tickets online by clicking here.
Please note, turnstiles open from 18:00.
Prices
- Adult: £5
- Senior, student and under-21s: £1
These prices remain the same if bought on the day.
Tickets are only available currently in the Main Stand blocks A-D.
Food and drinks will be on sale in Eagles Nest and Glaziers Lounge.
Back the next generation of Palace players and get your tickets here!
Watch live
Palace TV+ subscribers will be able to watch the game live from 19:00.
You can subscribe to Palace TV+ or find out more information by clicking here. Alternatively, 21/22 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members receive Palace TV+ as part of their package.