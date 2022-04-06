The game kicks-off at 19:00 BST on Monday, 9th May at Selhurst and sees Palace try to cap a strong season by pushing up to sixth against the bottom-placed Rams.

We're encouraging supporters to head down and back the lads as they see out their first Premier League 2 campaign, with fantastic crowds turning up for previous Academy matches in SE25.

Palace v Derby U23s

19:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Premier League 2

Tickets available here

Ticket details

Supporters can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Please note, turnstiles open from 18:00.

Prices

Adult: £5

Senior, student and under-21s: £1

These prices remain the same if bought on the day.

Tickets are only available currently in the Main Stand blocks A-D.

Food and drinks will be on sale in Eagles Nest and Glaziers Lounge.

Back the next generation of Palace players and get your tickets here!

Watch live

Palace TV+ subscribers will be able to watch the game live from 19:00.

You can subscribe to Palace TV+ or find out more information by clicking here. Alternatively, 21/22 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members receive Palace TV+ as part of their package.