Tickets for the friendly are available on general sale to supporters of both clubs through the Crystal Palace ticketing website. Crystal Palace fans should select the Main Stand and Lower Holmesdale, and Botafogo fans should select the Whitehorse Lane stand.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s upcoming friendly with Brazilian side Botafogo are now on sale. Find out more details about attending the game below.
Supporters will be able to purchase via all methods (online, over the phone or in person at the Box Office).
Premium hospitality experiences are on sale now from just £45 per person for a box of 10. Find out more below.
Based in Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo, currently 10th in Brazil’s top tier, won the Série B in 2021 to secure promotion and have enjoyed a successful campaign this season.
They won the Série A in 1968 and 1995 and hold illustrious Brazilian records such as having produced the country’s longest unbeaten run (52 games between 1977-78).
Included on a roster of impressive club icons are World Cup winners Didi, Garrincha, Jairzinho and Bebeto, and among their ranks today are the likes of ex-Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva, former Lyon and Wolves defender Fernando Marçal, as well as ex-Palace squad members Lucas Perri and Jacob Montes.
Match details
- Crystal Palace v Botafogo
- Saturday, 3rd December
- 12:30 GMT
- Selhurst Park
Ticket details
Palace fans should purchase tickets in the Main Stand or Lower Holmesdale.
Botafogo fans should purchase in the Whitehorse Lane stand (please see the below map).
Prices
- Adults: £20
- Seniors (65+): £10
- 18-21s: £10
- Students: £10
- Juniors (under-18s): £5
How to buy
Supporters should purchase tickets through our dedicated ticketing site.
Supporters must have a Palace account to purchase these tickets.
Never had a Palace account?
- Click on ‘Login / Sign up’ on cpfc.co.uk or download the official CPFC app and click on your profile
- Click ‘Create an account’ and complete the simple steps
Further information on using your Palace account can be found here.
Premium hospitality details
Premium hospitality experiences are available to buy now from just £45 per person (for a box of 10) by clicking here, offering the chance to experience hospitality at a top-flight stadium for a snippet of the cost.
The below packages are available to supporters of both clubs.
Speroni’s and Legends Restaurant
- Three-course breakfast menu
- Half-time pies
- Post-match cheeseboard
- Paid bar (card only)
£90 +VAT per person
Executive Boxes (10 person)
- Three-course menu
- Half-time pies
- Post-match cheeseboard
- Executive balcony seating
£87.50 +VAT per person with inclusive drinks
£45 +VAT per person for box only (no food or beverages)