These games are expected to sell-out fast as Palace welcome rivals Brighton, and sixth-place Liverpool, who are currently just three points ahead in the table.

Fixtures

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Saturday, 11th February

15:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 25th February

19:45* GMT

Selhurst Park

* Subject to change to 17:30 based on EFL Cup results.

Ticket details

Tickets are on sale in phases to Season Ticket or Season Ticket+ holders and 22/23 Members.

Sales phases

The below supporters can purchase up to two tickets from the below dates.

Tickets will be on sale online only at 10:00 and will be available via all methods from 14:00 on both days.

Monday, 12th December: Gold and Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 15th December: All other Members and Season Ticket holders

Prices

Tickets will be priced as Category A for Liverpool and Category B for Brighton, and supporters can purchase up to two per Client Reference Number.

You can buy tickets online by clicking here.

Premium Hospitality

