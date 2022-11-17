The Eagles will host Dinamo Zagreb for their third game of their Premier League International Cup campaign as they look to regain top spot in Group C.

Paddy McCarthy’s side currently sit in second place, three points behind leaders Everton, after recording a resounding 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain and a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

The U21s have been competing on all fronts, keeping the pressure on at the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 with a draw against leaders Arsenal and notching their first win in the Premier League Cup with a victory with 10-men at Sheffield United.

A number of young Palace stars, many of whom have been involved with the first-team, will likely be on display against Zagreb including top scorer and September’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month John-Kymani Gordon.

