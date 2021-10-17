A limited number of tickets are available to supporters who have previously purchased with the club.

Supporters can buy four tickets per Client Reference Number. Tickets for these games are on sale at Category B prices.

Patrick Vieira recently described the fans as “undoubtedly one of the most important strengths at Crystal Palace,” before adding: “The Crystal Palace fans – particularly at Selhurst Park – are well known by their passion and the way they support the team. This is what I want people to remember and focus on when they talk about the club. There is no better way to support us than how you have been recently.”

So make sure to back the boys and secure your seat under the lights for both games!