Premium Hospitality
Our Premium lounges are fully open for these games, providing you with the ultimate festive matchday at Selhurst Park.
They are our final home games before Christmas, meaning you can entertain or reward clients and staff as the year draws to a close in the warmth of our sophisticated, lively lounges. Alternatively, gift someone special a present to remember with an early present under the tree.
Our lounges provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment, and start from £250+VAT.
You can watch the game from the best seats in the house, meet club legends, enjoy incredible food and drinks packages and more.
To find out more about a Premium package or speak to our team, please click here.
Important information
We ask all supporters to arrive well before kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.
Based on Premier League guidance, we are conducting spot checks of supporters’ COVID-19 status. Supporters should:
-
Not travel to the stadium if they feel unwell or display COVID-19 symptoms, or have tested positive (or live with someone who has tested positive).
-
Ensure they have proof of COVID-19 status: fully vaccinated or have a negative lateral flow test result in the previous 48 hours. The best way of doing this is through the NHS COVID Pass app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store (or by clicking here). We encourage supporters to do this as soon as possible.
-
Please ensure you read our new Code of Conduct and COVID safety measures here.