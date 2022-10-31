Palace return to action following the World Cup break with a Boxing Day game against the Cottagers, kicking-off at 15:00. They then begin 2023 by hosting Spurs on January 4th under the lights (20:00).

These two London derbies will prove crucial tests for Patrick Vieira's men, who will have had a six-week break from competitive football in the run-up to Christmas.

Premium Hospitality packages are also be available for these games, making for the ultimate Christmas present as you watch from the best seats in the house with fine dining on hand.

You can find out more about Premium experiences here.