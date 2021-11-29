Palace fans have already been making a difference this season, with Tyrick Mitchell saying recently: "The confidence that it gives you at Selhurst is amazing. That extra fire in your belly, that extra stomp in your step is crazy.

“You hear it constantly: you block a cross and they’re cheering or shouting your name. It gives you that massive boost. Honestly, it’s one of the best fanbases – if not the best – in the league. You can go to any stadium and you can hear them supporting no matter if we win or lose.

“It’s a positive, humbling, beautiful scenario to be on the pitch while they’re all there.”

Important information

We ask all supporters to arrive well before kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.

Based on Premier League guidance, we are conducting spot checks of supporters’ COVID-19 status. Supporters should:

To attend fixtures, you must take the following three steps:

Arrive with a valid NHS COVID Pass. Checks will be made at the turnstile, so please allow extra time. Complete a short online Health Declaration before you attend the match. Do not travel if you feel unwell and/or are displaying symptoms of COVID.

Please ensure you read our Code of Conduct and COVID safety measures here.

