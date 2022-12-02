Tickets will go on sale to qualifying supporters from 10:00 GMT on Monday, with full details below.

Palace take on the Magpies for the third time this season as Eddie Howe’s men travel to south London for a 17:30 kick-off on Saturday, 21st January.

Patrick Vieira’s side have held Newcastle to two draws so far, once in the league and once in the League Cup – they will hope their strong home record helps them to victory this time out.

Match details

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Saturday, 21st January

17:30 GMT

Selhurst Park

Ticket details

Tickets will be on sale to Season Ticket or Season Ticket+ holders and 22/23 Members.

Sales phases

The below supporters can purchase up to four tickets from the below dates.

Tickets will be on sale online only at 10:00 and will be available via all methods from 14:00 on both days.

Monday, 5th December: Gold and Junior Gold and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 8th December: All other Members and Season Ticket holders

Prices

Tickets will be priced as Category C, and supporters can purchase up to four per Client Reference Number.

