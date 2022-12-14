Important information

Season Ticket holders wishing to purchase their usual seat must follow the below instructions.

Block U and V of the Arthur Wait will be closed to Palace fans due to FA rules allowing Southampton to request 15% of the stadium capacity.

With a larger than normal away section the club has to limit the number of home fans in the Arthur Wait stand.

Season Ticket holders usually in Block U and V are therefore asked to continue reading and to purchase their tickets between 10am on Friday, 16th December and 12pm on Sunday, 18th December.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to purchase online, as we are expecting a high volume of calls.

Sales phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 14th December: Season Ticket holders can purchase their usual seat (excluding Blocks U and V in the Arthur Wait stand). Please read on for instructions

Friday, 16th December: Season Ticket holders typically in Arthur Wait Blocks U and V can purchase up to four tickets in all remaining areas per Client Reference Number. Please read on for instructions

Sunday, 18th December – 12:00: online only, Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four tickets per Client Reference Number (or three more tickets if they have already purchased one)

Monday, 19th December – 14:00: via all methods, Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four tickets per Client Reference Number (or three more tickets if they have already purchased one)

Tuesday, 20th December: 22/23 Members can purchase up to four tickets per person

Wednesday, 21st December – 17:30: online only, general sale to all supporters. Up to four per Client Reference Number

Thursday, 22nd December – 14:00: via all methods, general sale to all supporters. Up to four tickets per Client Reference Number

Prices

Adult: £15

Seniors (over-65s): £10

Under-18s: £5

How to buy your Season Ticket seat

You must ensure your Palace account and ticketing account are linked. Instructions on how to do so are here.

Purchasing via the ticketing website

Log-in to your Palace account. Please note, it must be linked to your ticketing account. Navigate to the ticketing site by clicking here Hover over your name in the top-right corner and click ‘Personal Details’ On the right-hand side of the page or by scrolling down you will see IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Please read this and click where directed You will then be presented with a page showing your Season Ticket and any other Season Tickets for your friends and family Select the Season Tickets you wish to purchase on behalf of and click ‘Proceed’

Please note you are unable to change the age band as this is based on your Season Ticket

You will be taken to your basket. Click ‘Proceed’ to check out and complete the payment You will then receive a confirmation email followed by a digital ticket you need to download to your mobile device

Purchasing via the club app

Log-in to your Palace app by clicking the icon in the top-right corner<br> If you are already logged-in, click your initials in the top-right corner Click ‘My Account’ Under ‘Quick Links’, please click ‘Manage My Account’ (under ‘Tickets & Memberships’) Scroll down to IMPORTANT INFORMATION (under ‘Friends and Family’). Please read this and click where directed You will then be presented with a page showing your Season Ticket and any other Season Tickets for your friends and family Select the Season Tickets you wish to purchase on behalf of and click ‘Proceed’<br> Please note you are unable to change the age band as this is based on your Season Ticket You will be taken to your basket. Click ‘Proceed’ to check out and complete the payment You will then receive a confirmation email followed by a digital ticket you need to download to your mobile device

Premium Matchday packages

With prices from £97.50+VAT per person, this cup clash is the perfect time to enjoy our range of lounges.

Speroni’s and Legends Restaurants, along with our Executive Boxes, will be open, with pre match breakfast served.

Speak to the team to book your place here or view our packages here.