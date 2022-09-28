Digital ticket FAQs

Q: I don’t have a smartphone, but would like to sit in block LV3. What should I do?

A: Unfortunately you will need to purchase in another block. LV3 tickets are only available via digital download to your smartphone.

Q: I have a smartphone, but it doesn’t have digital ticket capabilities and I would like to sit in block LV3. How can I do this?

A: Unfortunately you will need to purchase in another block. LV3 tickets are only available via digital download to your smartphone and your smartphone must be compatible with digital tickets.

Alternatively, you are able to have more than one ticket on a device, so you can ask a fellow attendee to download your ticket on to their smartphone. This means you must enter the ground at the same time and via the same turnstile.

Q: I have purchased one ticket in LV3 and one ticket in LV4. How will I receive my tickets?

A: All tickets purchased in LV3 will automatically be sent via email for a digital download. Your LV4 ticket will be posted or arranged for collection at Selhurst, depending on what you have chosen.

Q: I’ve just purchased a ticket in LV3 and it didn’t give me a choice of delivery. What do I do?

A: All tickets purchased in LV3 will be emailed with a link for digital download to your smart phone. You do not need to do anything.

Q: When will I receive my email with my digital ticket?

A: All emails with the links and instructions on how to download will be sent no later than Tuesday, 18th October.

Q: I’ve purchased a ticket for myself and my child, who doesn’t have a smart phone, in LV3. How will I get their ticket?

A: You are able to download multiple tickets onto one device, so you will be sent both tickets via email for digital download. If you are not comfortable with this please contact the Box Office to move your seats.

Q: I purchased four tickets, one for myself and three for my friends and family. Will I get all four tickets sent to me?

A: No, all emails with the digital download link will be sent to the ticket owner’s registered email address on our ticketing system, so each person will receive their own email.

Q: What happens if my ticket doesn’t download?

A: Please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0333 360 1861, who can arrange for you to receive a new link.

Q: What will happen if my ticket doesn’t work on the day at Goodison?

A: Members of the Palace ticketing team will be on hand at the turnstiles to help with any queries and assist you with getting into the ground.

Q: How many supporters will be taking part in the trial?

A: LV3 holds approximately 350 fans.

Q: I’ve purchased tickets in another block and would like a digital ticket. Can I have one?

A: Unfortunately not. Only supporters with a seat in LV3 can have a digital download. All other blocks will be standard paper tickets.

Q: How do I download the ticket?

A: You download your ticket in exactly the same way as your Season Ticket, Member card, or home match ticket. If you haven’t done this before, click the link on the email you receive, follow the instructions on your Apple or Android device and save to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Q: How do I enter the stadium at Goodison?

A: This is exactly the same as using your Season Ticket or digital match ticket at Selhurst Park. Hold your phone next to the reader, your ticket will then appear in your wallet, wait for the light to go green, then go through the turnstile.

If you have any other questions, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.