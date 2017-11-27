Tickets for the match is now on sale to Season Ticket holders & Paid Members, who can book three additional tickets (maximum of four tickets per Client Reference) – No Loyalty Points requirement

All sales phases are subject to availability

Tickets will be priced at:

Adults - £30

Seniors (65+) - £25

18-21 years - £25

Under-18s - £20

Under-12s - £10

Disabled supporters receive a free Personal Assistant ticket (must be booked in person at the Box Office, or by calling 08712 000 071).

Coaches depart Selhurst Park at 8am and are free of charge for all season ticket holders and paid members with a match ticket. Guest tickets are priced at £19 per seat, and must be booked either in person at the Box Office, or by calling the ticket line on 08712 000 071.

Coach spaces are limited, and will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Match tickets & coach travel will be available to purchase online, by calling 08712 000 071 or in person at the Box Office.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time by logging into your ticketing account, selecting “My Account”, then “Loyalty Points”.