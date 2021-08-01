After a thrilling 4-3 victory over Bristol City Women in the first game of the season at Hayes Lane, the Eagles will return home from a local trip to London City Lionesses to meet Sunderland.

Tickets for the match are on general sale, with Under-16s going free, while Season Ticket holders and Members’ tickets are just £5 each.

Pricing:

Season Ticket holders & Members: Adults: £5 Over-65s: £5 Under-16s: Free

General sale: Adults: £8 Over-65s: £5 Under-16s: Free

Matchday pricing: Adult: £10 Over-65s: £5 Under-16s: Free



Show your support for the Palace Women by grabbing your ticket HERE.