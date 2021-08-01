Palace v Sunderland
Crystal Palace Women will continue their FA Women’s Championship campaign at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 12th September (14:00 BST) against Sunderland Ladies – help to create that famous SE25 atmosphere and roar them on by buying tickets now!
After a thrilling 4-3 victory over Bristol City Women in the first game of the season at Hayes Lane, the Eagles will return home from a local trip to London City Lionesses to meet Sunderland.
Tickets for the match are on general sale, with Under-16s going free, while Season Ticket holders and Members’ tickets are just £5 each.
Pricing:
-
Season Ticket holders & Members:
-
Adults: £5
-
Over-65s: £5
-
Under-16s: Free
-
-
General sale:
-
Adults: £8
-
Over-65s: £5
-
Under-16s: Free
-
-
Matchday pricing:
-
Adult: £10
-
Over-65s: £5
-
Under-16s: Free
-
Show your support for the Palace Women by grabbing your ticket HERE.