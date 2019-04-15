Palace's U23s clearly enjoy playing at home with just one defeat in their last nine home games, and will be looking to return to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Hull City at their KCOM Stadium last time out.

The match kicks off at 1pm meaning that you can get 180 minutes of Crystal Palace football in just over 24 hours with the men’s first-team, of course, playing against Manchester City on Sunday.

Tickets for the game against the Whites are now on general sale, costing £5 for an adult whilst juniors and seniors wishing to get a glimpse at the future generation for the Eagles can attend for just £1.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, by calling the Ticket Line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the Box Office.

The Ticket Line is open from 9am to 17.30 Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12.30 on non-match Saturdays. Personal callers are able to visit the Box Office between 9am and 17.30 Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 16.00 on Sundays. Both the Ticket Line and Box Office will be closed on Bank Holidays.