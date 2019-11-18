The half-Season Ticket will begin with the Boxing Day clash against West Ham United, making it an ideal Christmas gift for those Eagles in your life to open up the day before.

After Palace welcome the east Londoners to south London, next up will see north London’s Arsenal making the trip across the capital for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off on 11th January.

The half-Season Ticket also gets you a seat for home games against: Southampton, Sheffield United, Newcastle United, Watford, Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester United and then the always highly-anticipated season-closer, this time against Tottenham Hotspur.

With half-Season Tickets extremely limited, make sure you’re quick so you don’t miss your chance to be at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Half-Season Ticket Price List

Adult Concession* Junior Category 1 £440 £300 £215 Category 2 £400 £270 £200 Category 3 £370 £250 £185 Category 4 £355 £235 £175 Category 5 £330 £220 £160 Family Prices * £270 £180 £135

Stadium Seating Map

*Please note, Family Tickets can only be purchased over the phone at the Box Office.

Buy your half-Season Ticket by clicking here now, calling 0871 200 0071 or visiting the Box Office in person at Selhurst Park.