Full details can be found below.

West Ham - 26th December, 15:00.

Tuesday, 26th November - 10am: On sale to Gold and Junior Gold Members

Friday, 29th November - 10am: On sale to all Members and Season Ticket holders.

Category A

Members and Season Ticket holders can buy a maximum of four tickets each.

Arsenal - 11th January, 12:30.

Tuesday, 26th November - 10am: On sale to Gold and Junior Gold Members with 100 Loyalty Points or more.

Friday, 29th November - 10am: On sale to all Members and Season Ticket holders with 100 Loyalty Points or more.

Category A

Members and Season Ticket holders can buy a maximum of two tickets each.

You can buy your match tickets online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park.

Premium Matchday experiences will also be available for both of these games. For the finest matchday available, view our range of options by clicking here.