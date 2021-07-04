Prices: Adults £10; Concessions (Seniors 65+ and under-23s) £5

Please note there will be no social distancing in place.

Tickets will be available for post only. The postal cut off is midday on Wednesday, 21st July.

For Test & Trace purposes Ipswich require each ticket to be assigned to an individual name, so if buying multiple tickets you will need to assign the tickets into each attendee’s name. Tickets must not be passed on to anyone else.

Tickets will be issued with an entry time which you must adhere to.

Spectators’ Code of Conduct

In line with Government guidance on the admission of supporters to football stadia, Ipswich have put in place a range of processes to ensure the safety of all supporters at matches.

Supporters are reminded of the requirement to adhere to Ipswich’s Code of Conduct at all times and follow all safety requirements, in order to assist club staff and stewards and to help protect you and other fans.

If purchasing tickets on behalf of others, supporters must provide names and contact details for each individual ticket holder and tickets must not be passed on to anyone else.

Supporters must not attend if they are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, have been asked to self-isolate, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive. In the event you develop COVID-19 symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of staff immediately.

Plan your journey in advance and arrive at the stadium in plenty of time. An entry time and point will be specified on your ticket. Please adhere to this.

Any person aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours before the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match).

For full details on how to report a lateral flow test result, please click here.

A text message or email must be shown as proof.

For full details on proof of vaccination, please click here.

Please note, the NHS App is different to the COVID-19 App.

Ipswich will also accept vaccine cards or a photo of the card as proof of double vaccination providing it matches the name on the match ticket. You may be asked to provide photographic ID as well (ie driving license, passport).

Guidance