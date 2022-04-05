The £10 charge will be taken off the cost of a Season Ticket should those on the list successfully secure one.

Current Season Ticket holders have witnessed Palace enter a new era under Patrick Vieira as fans return to Selhurst in large, vociferous numbers to reignite its famous atmosphere. Vieira’s men have recorded memorable wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Wolves, and high-action draws with Leicester City and Brighton. There’s no doubt more will come next season.

So act fast and get on the waiting list as soon as possible to give yourself the best chance of securing your place throughout!

Further details regarding 22/23 Season Tickets such as sales dates and pricing will be confirmed shortly.