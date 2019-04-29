Tickets are now on general sale and fans can purchase up to four each.

Tickets are priced £30 for adults, £25 for Seniors 65+, £20 Young Adults 16 to 21 years old, and £15 for under 16s.

Coach Tickets are available to purchase for £23 with a departure time of 10am.

How to buy

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, by calling the Ticket Line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the Box Office.

Fans must create their One Account to buy, by clicking here. Details of how to link this to your ticketing account, along with other FAQs can be found by clicking here.

The Ticket Line is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12.30pm on non-match Saturday’s. Personal callers are able to visit the Box Office between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Both the Ticket Line and Box Office will be closed on Bank Holidays.