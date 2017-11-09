The club will also be providing free coach travel to all season ticket holders and paid members with a match ticket.

Tickets will go on sale in the following order:

Phase 1

Friday 10th November from 10am

Away Season Ticket Holders

One ticket per client reference

Phase 2

Tuesday 14th November from 10am

Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 2500+ Loyalty Points

One ticket per client reference

Phase 3

Wednesday 15th November from 10am

Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference

Phase 4

Thursday 16th November from 10am

Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference

Phase 5

Monday 20th November from 10am

Season Ticket holders & paid Members can book three additional tickets (maximum of four tickets per Client Reference) – No Loyalty Points requirement

All sales phases are subject to availability

Tickets will be priced at:

Adults - £30

Seniors (65+) - £25

18-21 years - £25

Under-18s - £20

Under-12s - £10

Disabled supporters receive a free Personal Assistant ticket (must be booked in person at the Box Office, or by calling 08712 000 071).

Coaches depart Selhurst Park at 8am and are free of charge for all season ticket holders and paid members with a match ticket. Guest tickets are priced at £19 per seat, and must be booked either in person at the Box Office, or by calling the ticket line on 08712 000 071.

Coach spaces are limited, and will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Match tickets and coach travel will be available to purchase online, by calling 08712 000 071 or in person at the Box Office.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time by logging into your ticketing account, selecting “My Account”, then “Loyalty Points”.