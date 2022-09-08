The clash sees Palace travel to the King Power looking to resurrect form against the Foxes that saw them bag 13 points and 15 goals between 2017-2019.
Match details
- Leicester v Palace
- Saturday, 15th October
- 12:30 BST
- King Power stadium
Tickets for Crystal Palace's away Premier League match with Leicester City are now on sale to qualifying supporters.
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
Coach travel costs £35 and departure is from Selhurst Park at 07:30.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Disabled parking is available for £10.50 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 0333 360 1861.