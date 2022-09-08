Ticket details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

9th September: Members and Season Ticket holders with 4,000+ loyalty points

12th September – 17:30: Season Ticket+ holders require no loyalty points

13th September: Members and Season Ticket holders require no loyalty points

14th September: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)

Prices

Adults: £30

Seniors (65+): £27

Under-22s: £27

Under-18s: £18

Coach travel

Coach travel costs £35 and departure is from Selhurst Park at 07:30.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Disabled parking is available for £10.50 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 0333 360 1861.