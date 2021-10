Liverpool (21st March, 17:30 GMT) - SOLD OUT

Prices

General Admission

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £22.50

17-21s: £15

Under-17s: £9

Supporters with disabilities

Adults: £22.50

Over-65s: £17

17-21s: £11

Under-17s: £7

Waiting list

Season Ticket holders can join the waiting list for this sold out game from 10am on Tuesday, 10th March by clicking here.

All Members can join the waiting list from 10am on Wednesday, 11th March by clicking here.

Coach travel

10am departure from Selhurst Park

FREE to Season Ticket holders and Members

£29 per ticket for non-Members or non-Season Ticket holders

Aston Villa (27th April, 20:00 BST)

Prices

General Admission

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £22

Full-time students/Armed Forces: £25

Under-21s: £17

Under-18s: £10

Restricted View

Adults: £29

Over-65s: £21

Full-time students/Armed Forces: £24

Under-21s: £16

Under-18s: £9

Sales phases

10am Monday 9th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 10th March: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Wednesday 11th March: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 12th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets)

Coach travel

15:00 departure from Selhurst Park

£22 per ticket

How to buy

Tickets for Aston Villa v Palace can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.