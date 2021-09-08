The clash with Liverpool takes place on Saturday, 18th September (15:00 BST), with qualifying Season Ticket holders and Members eligible to buy one ticket each in the first phases of the sale.

Season Ticket holders and Members with at least 7,000 Loyalty Points can purchase tickets now, after which the sale will continue to those with fewer points – see the timetable below.

Remember, Gold or Junior Eagle Gold Members can enter the away ticket ballot for away games, meaning a chance to access tickets for the most sought after away games regardless of Loyalty Points! Each match sees a small number of seats reserved for those who are successful in the ballot, with Members chosen at random. To find out more, click HERE.

Ticket sales:

8th September (15:00): Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

9th September (10:00): Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

9th September (15:00): All Season Ticket holders

10th September (10:00): All Season Ticket Holders and Members can buy two tickets (or one additional ticket if they have already booked)

Coach travel to the match is available at the price of £30, departing at 07:30 from Selhurst Park.

A negative COVID-19 test or a double vaccination are recommended prior to travelling to the stadium. Supporters travelling to Anfield should be aware of Liverpool's latest code of conduct, which can be found HERE.