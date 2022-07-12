After welcoming Arsenal at Selhurst Park on the opening night of the season, the Eagles will travel to Anfield for their first away fixture of the new campaign. And you can be there to support Patrick Vieira's side; with all ticket information below.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s first away game of the season against Liverpool (Monday, August 15th at 20:00) will be on sale to qualifying supporters from Thursday, July 14th.
Sale Phases
- Thursday 14th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods (in person, over the phone, as well as online).
- Season Ticket holders and members with 7,500 points or more
- Friday 15th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods.
- Season Ticket holders and members with 3,500 points or more
- Friday 15th July 5:30pm
- Season Ticket+ holders – No loyalty points required
- Monday 18th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods.
- Season Ticket holders and Members – No loyalty points required
- Tuesday 19th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods.
- Season Ticket holders and Members, 2 tickets per person (an additional ticket if already purchased)
Please note: tickets are initially limited to ONE ticket per person, until the final phase.
Ticket prices:
- Adults - £30
- Over 65- £22.50
- 17 -21 (young adult) - £15
- Juniors (16 & under) - £9
Tickets marked ‘restricted view’ and ‘severely restricted view’ carry a discount of £1 and £3 respectively for Adults, Over 65’s and Young Adults. Junior tickets remain at £9.
Prices for supporters with disabilities:
- Adults - £22.50
- Over 65 - £17
- 17 -21 (young adult) - £11
- Juniors (16 & under) - £7
Please note: tickets will not be available for collection until Monday 25th July.
Coach Tickets will be available to purchase from £40 per person, with departure time to be confirmed via the ticketing website on Thursday.