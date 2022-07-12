Sale Phases

Thursday 14th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods (in person, over the phone, as well as online). Season Ticket holders and members with 7,500 points or more

Friday 15th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods. Season Ticket holders and members with 3,500 points or more

Friday 15th July 5:30pm Season Ticket+ holders – No loyalty points required

Monday 18th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods. Season Ticket holders and Members – No loyalty points required

Tuesday 19th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods. Season Ticket holders and Members, 2 tickets per person (an additional ticket if already purchased)



Please note: tickets are initially limited to ONE ticket per person, until the final phase.

Ticket prices:

Adults - £30

Over 65- £22.50

17 -21 (young adult) - £15

Juniors (16 & under) - £9

Tickets marked ‘restricted view’ and ‘severely restricted view’ carry a discount of £1 and £3 respectively for Adults, Over 65’s and Young Adults. Junior tickets remain at £9.

Prices for supporters with disabilities:

Adults - £22.50

Over 65 - £17

17 -21 (young adult) - £11

Juniors (16 & under) - £7

Please note: tickets will not be available for collection until Monday 25th July.

Coach Tickets will be available to purchase from £40 per person, with departure time to be confirmed via the ticketing website on Thursday.