Few will have forgotten Palace's stunning 4-0 win over the Red Devils at Selhurst Park at the end of last season – and while the Eagles are still seeking a first win of the new Premier League campaign, the atmosphere in SE25 on Saturday (21st September, 17:30) is certain to be electric once more.

The only way to buy a ticket for the match is via our resale platform. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.