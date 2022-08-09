Palace will be looking to repeat their success at the Etihad stadium in 2021/22, when Patrick Vieira’s men trumped the champions 2-0. Newcastle then follows as the only match outside of southern England in a six-game period.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s away games against Manchester City and Newcastle United are now on sale to qualifying supporters.
Match details
All times are UK time.
Manchester City (A)
- Saturday, 27th August
- 15:00
Newcastle United (A)
- Saturday, 3rd September
- 15:00
Ticket details
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
Sales phases
One ticket per client reference number.
Supporters can purchase online from 10am on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- 10th August: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,500+ loyalty points
- 11th August: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,500+ loyalty points
- 12th August: Members and Season Ticket holders
- 15th August: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)
Prices
Man City
- Adult: £30
- Senior: £25
- 18-21: £25
- Under-18: £18
Newcastle
- Adult: £30
- Senior: £23
- Student: £23
- Junior: £17
Coach travel
Coach travel can be booked via the ticketing site. Information on the departure time and cost will be released shortly.