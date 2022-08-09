Match details

All times are UK time.

Manchester City (A)

Saturday, 27th August

15:00

Newcastle United (A)

Saturday, 3rd September

15:00

Ticket details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number.

Supporters can purchase online from 10am on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

10th August: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,500+ loyalty points

11th August: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,500+ loyalty points

12th August: Members and Season Ticket holders

15th August: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)

Prices

Man City

Adult: £30

Senior: £25

18-21: £25

Under-18: £18

Newcastle

Adult: £30

Senior: £23

Student: £23

Junior: £17

Coach travel

Coach travel can be booked via the ticketing site. Information on the departure time and cost will be released shortly.