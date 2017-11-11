Pep Guardiola's high-flying City side will be Palace's final opponents of 2017 in a midday kick-off, with tickets going on sale to Gold Members from 10am on Tuesday 14th November, and all other paid members and season ticket holders from 10am on Wednesday 15th September.

This match will be a Category A match, with paid members and season ticket holders being able to book up to two tickets each, subject to availability.

International Members will have until 1pm on Monday 13th November to return their priority reservation forms for this match in order to guarantee tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 08712 00 00 71 or in person at the Box Office.

Memberships are still available to book online.

Ticket prices are shown below:

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £48.00 £32.50 £24.00 Stephenson £50.00 £35.00 £24.00 Holmesdale Lower £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Holmesdale Upper £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Arthur Wait £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £37.00 £26.00 £18.00 Gallery £48.00 £32.50 N/A

*Concession pricing applies to all adults aged 18-21, over 65s, disabled supporters, and full time students (with a valid NUS card).

The club are also committed to improving accessibility and facilities for fans with disabilities, and ensuring an exceptional matchday experience for all fans attending matches at Selhurst Park. FAQs for fans with disabilities.

There will also be a range of hospitality options available for this game, with plenty more information on our dedicated corporate hospitality site.